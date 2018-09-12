Those Colorado College kids are spoiled. They’ve got a killer taco shop right on campus, hiding out in the corner of the Spencer building (830 N. Tejon St., Suite 110). A taco shop is what La’au’s calls itself, but on a recent visit we were very pleased with the steak burrito ($9.25), packed with rice, beans, pico de gallo, cabbage and salsa with a kick. But yes, the Hawaiian-inspired tacos are a staple. Pick a three-pack of mahi-mahi or chicken, each topped with a sweet mango salsa.
Pikes Pick: Enjoy a taste of Hawaii by Colorado College
