The big-screen blockbuster “John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum” makes its television debut. The third installment of the franchise finds the title character (Keanu Reeves) on the run with a bounty placed on him after he killed a crime lord. 7 p.m., HBO

Chuck Barney, Tribune News Service

The Broadmoor, 1 Lake Ave., is celebrating the 100th anniversary of the enactment of Prohibition with a cocktail special Jan. 17. On that Friday only, enjoy two cocktails for $19. 20. Outlets and cocktail specials are 1858 (Manhattan), Golden Bee (Martinez), Grille (Mojito), Hotel Bar (Sidecar), La Taverne (Old Fashioned), Penrose Room (Sazerac), Play (Tom Collins), Ristorante Del Lago (Negroni) and Summit (The Broadmoor Cocktail).

