Presented in rotoscope animation, “Undone” is a wildly offbeat series about a young woman’s complex journey to unlock her past and solve the mystery of her father’s death. Rosa Salazar and Bob Odenkirk head the cast. Amazon Prime
Chuck Barney, Tribune News Service
Sometimes I associate a book with a season of my life. New York Times best-seller “Where the Crawdads Sing” is this summer’s book. I’ll remember sitting on the deck in the early dusk of the encroaching fall, gulping down as many pages as I can by the light of a pop-up, LED clip book light until my rear end goes numb. Delia Owens’ 2018 novel does some time-traveling in the life of Kya Clark, also known as “Marsh Girl” to those in Barkley Cove, a small town on the North Carolina coast, when beloved townie Chase Andrews is found dead. Suspicion falls upon the mysterious girl who’s lived her life in the swamp, after her family, lorded over by an abusive alcoholic, abandons her.