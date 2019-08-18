TV Tonight
Things continue to heat up on the summer soap “Grand Hotel.” Santiago and Gigi’s relationship is on the mend after secrets they have been keeping are revealed. Meanwhile, Danny teams up with the police to try and figure out what happened to Sky. 9 p.m., ABC
Chuck Barney, Tribune News Service
Chefs go whisk-to-whisk at the Colorado Hospital Chef’s Challenge at Cielo in Castle Pines, 485 W. Happy Canyon Road, Castle Rock, 6 p.m. Saturday. The chefs’ task is to prepare kids’ favorite dishes with an adult twist. Cost is $95 for VIP tickets, $135 a pair, or $70 individual to sample dishes and bid on lavish auction prizes. Proceeds benefit The Children’s Treehouse Foundation, which benefits children of parents who have been diagnosed with cancer. Visit tinyurl.com/y2uu87a2.