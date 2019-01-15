TV tonight
TV’s reboot craze continues with “Roswell, New Mexico.” It recalls the 1999-2002 cult series about human-alien romance. But now Liz (Jeanine Mason) and Max (Nathan Parsons) are adults, and it might not be nearly as much fun. 8 p.m., The CW
Chuck Barney, Tribune News Service
I know where I’d be if I had a spare $325. That’s the price for the sold-out three-day pass to Steamboat Springs’ WinterWonderGrass. An official ticket exchange for the music/craft brew festival, running Feb. 22-24, is giving people hope — people for whom the experience is priceless. The fest aims to “cultivate and nurture the relationship between nature, authentic music and communal family.” What better place than this iconic mountain town alongside headliners Trampled by Turtles and Railroad Earth?