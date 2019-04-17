I stumbled upon indie rock band The Weepies more than a decade ago and developed an insta-crush on the sweet, soulful music of married duo Deb Talan and Steve Tannen. Their 2006 album, “Say I Am You,” remains one of my favorite pieces of music and was the musical backdrop for many life events. They’ll be in concert with Joshua Radin on Oct. 20 at the Gothic Theatre in Denver. Tickets are $35-$40. Call 888-929-7849 or visit axs.com.

Contact the writer: 636-0270

Tags

Load comments