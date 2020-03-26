The NPR podcast “It’s been a minute” drops two episodes each weekand both are part of my regular listening. One episode has host Sam Sanders doing interviews with people such as author Malcolm Gladwell. On Fridays, Sanders wraps up the week of newsand pop culture in a dynamic conversation with other journalists. NPR bills “It’s been a minute” as a “talk show with heart.” To me, that description holds up. — Amanda Hancock, The Gazette
Pikes Pick: Drop in on 'It's been a minute'
Amanda Hancock
Reporter
