Colorado Strong Pale Ale

The Colorado Strong Pale Ale is available at breweries around Colorado, including Lost Friend Brewing Company in Colorado Springs.

 Contributed photo

Joining the effort of more than 120 breweries across the state, six spots in Colorado Springs have brewed the Colorado Strong Pale Ale. Proceeds benefit those affected by COVID-19. Head to Lost Friend Brewing to grab a dry-hopped version of the ale that screams, “We’re in this together. — Amanda Hancock, The Gazette

