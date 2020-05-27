Joining the effort of more than 120 breweries across the state, six spots in Colorado Springs have brewed the Colorado Strong Pale Ale. Proceeds benefit those affected by COVID-19. Head to Lost Friend Brewing to grab a dry-hopped version of the ale that screams, “We’re in this together.” — Amanda Hancock, The Gazette
Pikes Pick: Drink up some Colorado pride with the Colorado Strong Pale Ale
Amanda Hancock
Reporter
