Happiness is warm puppies (and kitties) and cold beer. Enjoy the latter and support the former at the second annual Pints for Paws Brewfest, 4-7 p.m. Saturday on the patio beside Ted’s Montana Grill at The Promenade Shops at Briargate, 1653 Briargate Parkway. The benefit for the Humane Society of the Pikes Peak Region will feature music by Monument’s WireWood Station, gourmet bites and samples of adult beverages from 3 Hundred Days of Shine, Black Forest Brewing Co., Whistle Pig Brewing, Colorado Mountain Brewery and others. Tickets start at $25, More info at bit.ly/2II3PYd.
Pikes Pick: Drink beer, save pets
