Willing to drink some beer, if you must, to support a good cause? The Promenade Shops at Briargate, 1653 Briargate Parkway, will host the Pints for Paws Brewfest from 5 to 7 p.m. Saturday on the patio next to Ted’s Montana Grill. Sample local brews and bites and listen to live music while supporting the Humane Society of the Pikes Peak Region. Tickets: $25. A VIP session ($35) from 4 to 5 p.m. gets you first dibs at the beers and a commemorative tasting pilsner glass. 21 and up. Tickets: ThePromenadeShopsatBriargate.com
TV TONIGHT Muggles rejoice. The “Harry Potter Wizarding Weekend” is about to take flight. All eight Harry Potter films will air through Sunday, starting with “Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone.” 6 p.m., USA and Syfy
Chuck Barney, Tribune News Service