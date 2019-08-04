TV Tonight
Hosted by Thomas Rhett and Kelsea Ballerini, the 48th annual “CMA Fest” is stuffed with great performances. The artists on the bill include Lil Nas X with Billy Ray Cyrus and Keith Urban, Ballerini and The Chainsmokers, Carrie Underwood with Joan Jett, as well as Rascal Flatts, Blake Shelton, Thomas Rhett, Brett Young and more. (7 p.m., ABC).
Chuck Barney, Tribune News Service
Mac and cheese is not my favorite food, but buffalo mac and cheese just might be. Especially when you can customize it, as you can at Bambino’s Urban Pizzeria downtown. Build the best pasta you can imagine with the help of their awesome staff. I added peppers, chicken and bacon, and it was amazing. If you’re more interested in pizza, they have custom options for their pies as well.