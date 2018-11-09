TV tonight For its landmark 200th episode, “Hawaii Five-0” goes retro, with 1940s-era duds and all. In a dream sequence, McGarrett confronts a cold case his grandfather worked on before perishing at Pearl Harbor. 8 p.m., CBS
Bruins will be cruising in the 4th annual Bear Run, a family-friendly 3K, at 10 a.m. Saturday at Bear Creek Regional Park. A bear suit is included in the $60 registration ($30 for kids). If you’ve participated in past years, dig out your bear suit and register at a discounted rate ($20 adults, $15 kids). Proceeds benefit Friends of El Paso County Nature Centers. Show up a little early for pre-run Bear Yoga by Omtastic Yoga and a costume contest (if you want to win, consider adding on to that bear suit). Once you’ve finished running, head over to sponsor Black Bear Diner in your suit and get a free entree (up to $10 value). You get to keep the bear suit for next year, or any day you feel like hibernating. Info: communityservices.elpasoco.com/nature-centers/bearrun/