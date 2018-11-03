TV tonight
“Christmas Joy” is about a big-city market researcher (Danielle Panabaker) who enters her hometown baking contest, much to the amusement of her former crush (Matt Long), who offers to help. Naturally, sparks fly. 6 p.m., Hallmark
Chuck Barney, Tribune News Service
Next fall will be jolly good, what with the Sept. 20 release of the “Downton Abbey” movie. After wrapping up its sixth and final season at the end of 2015, our favorite aristocrats, the Crawleys, and their patient servants will resurface on the big screen. I have yet to finish the final few seasons of PBS’s Emmy Award-winning British TV series, but rest assured I’ll do so by next year. All of your favorites will be along for the ride, including Hugh Bonneville, Michelle Dockery, Elizabeth McGovern and Maggie Smith.