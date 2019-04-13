TV tonight
“Crazy Rich Asians,” one of last year’s biggest feature film hits, makes its cable TV debut. The hilarious rom-com follows New Yorker Rachel Chu (Constance Wu) as she travels with boyfriend Nick Young (Henry Golding) to Singapore, where she is stunned to learn he comes from one of Asia’s wealthiest families. 6 p.m., HBO
Chuck Barney, Tribune News Service
Noosa Double Yums aren’t new, but they’re fairly new to the grocery store I frequent. Noosa is a Colorado-made Australian-style whole milk yogurt sweetened with honey. Now you can get split tubs with two 3.5-ounce sides, each containing a different flavor. The combinations include caramel and apple, blueberry and lemon, coconut and pineapple, strawberry and banana. The divided container has flaps under one lid, so you could save one flavor for “later.” Noosayoghurt.com