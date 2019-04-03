TV tonight
Baseball is back and so is “Brockmire.” As season three of the deranged comedy begins, our title character (Hank Azaria) is out of rehab and doing radio play-by-play work during spring training — and is as narcissistic as ever. 8 p.m., IFC
Chuck Barney, Tribune News Service
You’ll rethink your sleepiness after reading Karen Thompson Walker’s novel “The Dreamers.” Something strange is afoot in a tiny California town. It starts at the college and extends out into the community. People are falling asleep, and staying asleep. Is it a virus? Contaminated water supply? Walker introduces readers to a number of characters and storylines, intertwining them and creating a well-paced, beautifully languaged book that I flew through; amazon.com.