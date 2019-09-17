TV Tonight
“College Football 150: The American Game” is an 11-episode documentary series delves through the 150-year history of college football. The production recalls not only the great players and games, but the various elements that have made the sport an integral component of the national landscape. 5 p.m., ESPN
Chuck Barney, Tribune News Service
“The Peanut Butter Falcon” is a less-than enticing title for a movie. But don’t let that keep you from going to any of the several local theaters showing the indie heart-warmer. It features an impressive and refreshing leading performer: Zack Gottsagen, who has Down syndrome. He escapes his state-designated nursing home and pairs up with Tyler (Shia LaBeouf), a scruffy troublemaker on the run. There’s plenty of laughs along the way. But in between is the drama of two very different souls searching for something — perhaps the same thing.