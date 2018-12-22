TV tonight
Wes Anderson’s Golden Globe-nominated “Isle of Dogs” makes its television debut. The animated saga follows a boy attempting to rescue his pet from an island where dogs have been quarantined after an outbreak of canine flu. 6 p.m., HBO (Also available on Amazon Prime.)
Chuck Barney, Tribune News Service
It’s about time to retire your tired old Starbucks pumpkin spice latte, don’t you think? Replace it with the ubiquitous coffee chain’s new juniper latte, a mix of espresso, steamed milk and juniper syrup. Insert record scratch here. Juniper? Are we drinking Christmas trees now? Indeed we are. The company’s website describes the hot beverage as having a light, pinelike flavor with citrus undertones, and it’s polished off with foam and a dusting of pine-citrus sugar. A grande with nonfat milk will run you 200 calories, while the same size pumpkin spice latte is practically a meal at 330 calories; starbucks.com.