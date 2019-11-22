TV TONIGHT
It sounds like it will be a busy Thanksgiving on “Hawaii Five-0.” While Junior and Tani track down the thief who robbed his parents’ home, the team investigates the murder of a beloved philanthropist and the theft of his ultra-valuable koa tree. 7 p.m., CBS.
Chuck Barney, Tribune News Service
My favorite podcast right now is a deep dive into one of my favorite people: Dolly Parton. “Dolly Parton’s America” asks: “In this intensely divided moment, one of the few things everyone still seems to agree on is Dolly Parton — but why?” Armed with hours of conversations with the country music idol, the nine-part series also talks about why Parton wrote“I Will Always Love You,” the allure of Dollywood and the relevance of “9 to 5” in the #MeToo era. The sixth episode drops Tuesday.