We'll see a high-octane feature drama one of these days. In the meantime, we have a new documentary about the most bizarre entrepreneurial saga in recent American history. "WeWork: Or the Making and Breaking of a $47 Billion Unicorn" is streaming on Hulu. — Seth Boster
Pikes Pick: Documentary explores bizarre entrepreneurial saga
Seth Boster
Features writer
Seth is a features writer at The Gazette, covering the outdoors and the people and places that make Colorado colorful.
