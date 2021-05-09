ENTER-VID-WHATTOSTREAM-MCT

Adam Neumann in "WeWork: Or the Making and Breaking of a $47 Billion Unicorn." (Hulu)

 Hulu

We'll see a high-octane feature drama one of these days. In the meantime, we have a new documentary about the most bizarre entrepreneurial saga in recent American history. "WeWork: Or the Making and Breaking of a $47 Billion Unicorn" is streaming on Hulu. — Seth Boster

Load comments