TV Tonight
In the premiere of “FBI: Most Wanted,” Jess LaCroix (Julian McMahon) and his elite team of FBI Fugitive Task Force agents track a doctor who’s deeply involved in a world of organized crime and drugs, and is on the run after a phone call records him delivering his wife’s fatal shot. 9 p.m., CBS
Chuck Barney, Tribune News Service
I’m eagerly waiting to pick up “The Life and Afterlife of Harry Houdini,” what I’m hoping to be a definitive read on the man by Joe Posnanski, whose writing I came to love in Sports Illustrated back in the day. Posnanski’s last book was on Joe Paterno, reportedly a dizzying project that got reworked amid the coach’s scandalous downfall. Now the writer settles in with Houdini, tracing his life and his practicing disciples around the world.