If you love “The Office,” you’ll get a kick out of the podcast “Office Ladies.” It’s hosted by two actors from the show, Angela Kinsey (Angela) and Jenna Fischer (Pam). The duo are working their way through every episode of “The Office” in the order they aired, giving tidbits and inside information. For example, Kinsey actually auditioned for the role of Pam before getting her part as uptight account Angela Martin. You’ll learn the origin of some of your favorite lines, why some of the items in the background are there and about the filming process. Fischer and Kinsey often reach out to former cast members, producers or writers to get their take on an episode. “Office Ladies” is a fun, yet informative deep dive into “The Office.”

