TV tonight
In the Oscar-nominated film “The Post,” Tom Hanks and Meryl Streep deliver strong performances as Washington Post Executive Editor Ben Bradlee and Publisher Katharine Graham. Set in 1971, the movie recalls the newspaper’s attempts to publish the Pentagon Papers. 6 p.m., HBO
Chuck Barney, Tribune News Service
Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist Eli Saslow has spent years at The Washington Post reminding readers what it means to be human. One of his recent pieces was about Derek Black, the son of a prominent hate group leader, godson of David Duke and “the chosen one” of white supremacy before he abandoned his radio show and upbringing altogether. After reading it, I wanted more. Now I got it. The book “Rising Out of Hatred” chronicles young Black’s transformation and makes the case for a better America.