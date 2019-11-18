TV Tonight TV takes another dive into the dating pool with a reboot of “Blind Date.” Each half-hour episode focuses on two couples of varying ethnicity, sexual orientation and age as they attempt to connect. 9:30 p.m., Bravo
Chuck Barney, Tribune News Service
Do you love wild meal? Then this dinner is for you. The Wild Game + Wine Dinner will be at Almagre Venue and Bar, 2460 Montebello Square Drive, from 6 to 8:30 p.m. Tuesday . For $75, Pete Moreno, executive chef at MacKenzie’s Chop House, will prepare rabbit and ginger sausage with lentils, dried apricots and frisée; wild boar bolognese with butternut squash and royal trumpet mushrooms and orecchiette pasta; fig stuffed quail with potato and sweet potato gratin; venison with fondant celery root, parsnip purée, spinach, cherry Au Poivre sauce; and pumpkin cheesecake. Visit almagrecollective.com for tickets.