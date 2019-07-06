TV tonight Oscar-winner Rami Malek will definitely rock you with his portrayal of Freddie Mercury in “Bohemian Rhapsody.” The 2018 film chronicles the rise of the band Queen and its iconic frontman. 6 p.m., HBO
Chuck Barney, Tribune News Service
Before Muddy Waters and the popular age of blues, Robert Johnson of the Delta shaped the genre in a brief, mysterious life that’s chronicled in the new Netflix documentary, “ReMastered: Devil at the Crossroads.” As the story goes, a wandering Johnson sold his soul to Lucifer, explaining his sudden guitar powers. But there was a cost to the deal: Johnson died at 27, becoming an early member of what is now known as the music business’ tragic “27 Club.”