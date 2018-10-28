TV tonight
“Busy Tonight” is a talk show hosted by Busy Philipps (“Freaks and Geeks,” “Cougar Town”). She promises plenty of unfiltered “comedic commentary,” interviews and segments pegged to her Instagram stories. 8 p.m., E!
Chuck Barney, Tribune News Service
People love their dogs, but those adorable designer dogs — labradoodles, goldendoodles, cockapoos and teacups — could lead to extinction of true breeds, says a shocking new book by spcaLA President Madeline Bernstein. In “Designer Dogs: An Exposé Inside the Criminal Underworld of Crossbreeding,” she delves into the dark world of genetically engineered pups. They could spur the end of true breeds and lead to more mills from which breeding-stock dogs will need to be rescued, Bernstein writes. The Apollo Publishers exposé is on Amazon and Barnes & Noble.