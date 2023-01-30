Denver singer-songwriter Nathaniel Rateliff & the Night Sweats and singer-songwriter Adia Victoria stopped by the long-running TV music series "Austin City Limits" to provide some soul and blues. Rateliff and his band do songs from their 2021 album, "The Future," while Victoria performs from her 2021 album, "A Southern Gothic." You've got until Feb. 12 to watch the show for free online at pbs.org, and then you can make a monthly donation. — Jennifer Mulson, The Gazette
