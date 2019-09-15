TV Tonight
Ken Burns is at it again. The filmmaker known for his epic documentary projects takes a deep dive into the history of a uniquely American art form with “Country Music.” The eight-night, 16 1/2-hour opus charts the evolution of country music from its tangled roots in ballads, blues and hymns performed in small settings, to its worldwide popularity. Along the way, it profiles the trailblazing artists who shaped the genre. 9 p.m., PBS
Chuck Barney, Tribune News Service
This is so today, the world of Instagram and selfies. Just opened, the first Denver Selfie Museum. Drop $25 and go to any of 30 photo booths and photograph yourself as many times as you’d like! A millennial heaven.There’s a reservation system now for the popular place at 1525 Market St., denverselfiemuseum.com. Selfie museums have opened in Chicago, San Francisco and New York City, too.