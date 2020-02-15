TV Tonight
In the 2019 action- comedy “Shaft,” Samuel L. Jackson plays cop-turned-private investigator John Shaft, who takes on a racist killer and a Dominican drug lord. He’s joined by the original Shaft himself, Richard Roundtree, who plays his father. 7 p.m., HBO
Chuck Barney, Tribune News Service
Tall public art. Really tall public art. Stories tall. Denver’s Night Lights, dubbed “The People’s Projector,” is a new way for artists to create a fascinatingly unique canvas lighting up the Arapahoe Street side of the 325-foot-tall, historic Daniels & Fisher Tower on the 16th Street Mall. The 10- to 15-minute projection-mapped light shows rotate art and artists monthly. Lights go on a half-hour after sunset, so approximately 5:30 to 10:30 p.m. Thursday through Saturday nights. nightlightsdenver.com