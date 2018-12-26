TV tonight
Gloria Estefan hosts “The 41st Annual Kennedy Center Honors.” This year’s honorees are singer and actress Cher, composer and pianist Philip Glass, country music superstar Reba McEntire and jazz saxophonist Wayne Shorter. 7 p.m., CBS
Chuck Barney, Tribune News Service
I don’t fit the typical demographic for “The Bachelor,” but I’ll certainly be watching when Denver resident Colton Underwood starts looking for love for all the right reasons Jan. 7, when the series returns. I don’t find Colton particularly handsome (he looks like a Ken doll come to life) or emotionally ready for a serious relationship (just ask Tia). But I can’t help but watch this show. It’s guilty pleasure viewing at its best/worst.