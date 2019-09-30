TV Tonight What’s WWE wrestler Ronda Rousey doing on “9-1-1”? She’s a guest star tonight when a massive tsunami hits the Santa Monica Pier. Sorry, but we don’t think even she can put a chokehold on a massive wave. 7 p.m., Fox
Chuck Barney, Tribune News Service
Demi Moore sizzled on screen throughout the ‘80s and ‘90s. And then there was her marriage to film action star Bruce Willis, her semi- retirement to Idaho to raise her three daughters, a third marriage to the much younger Ashton Kutcher, subsequent divorce and unfortunate regular appearances on gossip websites. Who is this long-haired woman of more than nine lives? I’ve always been curious. And now there are answers, in the form of her memoir, “Inside Out.” Even better, it’s co-authored by Ariel Levy, a staff writer for The New Yorker and the author of her own wildly good 2017 memoir, “The Rules Do Not Apply.”