TV tonight
Shhh! Keep it down for “A Quiet Place.” In this scary 2018 post-apocalyptic horror film, John Krasinski and Emily Blunt are tormented by blind monsters with an acute sense of hearing. 6 p.m., Epix
Chuck Barney, Tribune News Service
I’ve welcomed Dax Shepard into my life with open arms. The actor, writer and director launched his podcast “Armchair Expert” in February, and I’m all in. I’ve listened to him chat up Brene Brown, Lena Dunham, Dr. Drew Pinsky and Sam Harris, but he has plenty more interviews to choose from, with Amy Schumer, Ted Danson, Jason Bateman, Katie Couric and Lauren Graham. And let’s not forget his wife, Kristen Bell, and his mom, Laura Labo. Shepard is a good interviewer, and he and his guests dig deeply during the often two-hour-plus conversations; armchairexpertpod.com.