TV tonight
Ready to get your twang on? In the series “Real Country,” Shania Twain, Jake Owen and Travis Tritt select emerging artists to perform in showcases that spotlight their musical talents. The best artists from each showcase then compete for ultimate supremacy. 8 p.m., USA
Chuck Barney, Tribune News Service
Need some holiday decorating inspiration? Try a few classes at Phelan Gardens’ Ladies Night, 3 to 7 p.m. Saturday, at 4955 Austin Bluffs Parkway. The $5 entry fee benefits the Trails & Open Space Coalition and gives access to live music, complimentary hors d’oeuvres, sweets, wine and refreshments. Pre-pay at phelangardens.com for classes that will show you how to make fresh Colorado evergreen wreaths ($25), a Boughs & Berries Pot of Cheer ($18), mini succulent crystal garden ($17), terrarium ($15) or blend your own herbal tea (free). Multiple class times available. Save 20 percent off Phelan Gardens products during the event.