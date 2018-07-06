TV tonight Jerry Seinfeld returns for another season of his roving talk show, “Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee.” This time, he shares laughs with, among others, Ellen DeGeneres, Dave Chappelle, Kate McKinnon and Dana Carvey. Netflix.
If you’re a fan of Quentin Tarantino films, you might have a taste for the second installment of Marvel’s “Deadpool” series. Ryan Reynolds’ charming sarcasm doesn’t disappear in his return as Wade Wilson in “Deadpool 2.” While the violence can be jarring and the dark humor can feel, at times, uncomfortable, the “Deadpool 2” plot makes constant trajectory toward weird yet heartwarming moral lessons. For its quirky ways of being both self-aware and self-referential, Marvel’s “Deadpool 2” deserves an A-plus in creativity.