Set in the late '70s, a decade of enviable clothing and hair choices, the 10-part Amazon Prime miniseries "Daisy Jones & the Six" follows the rough music career start of both Jones and The Six, before the two acts meld into one popular rock band. Vocals  It's based on the 2019 novel of the same name by Taylor Jenkins Reid. Riley Keough, as Daisy, and Sam Claflin, as Billy, both sang all their parts. — Jennifer Mulson, The Gazette

