Set in the late '70s, a decade of enviable clothing and hair choices, the 10-part Amazon Prime miniseries "Daisy Jones & the Six" follows the rough music career start of both Jones and The Six, before the two acts meld into one popular rock band. Vocals It's based on the 2019 novel of the same name by Taylor Jenkins Reid. Riley Keough, as Daisy, and Sam Claflin, as Billy, both sang all their parts. — Jennifer Mulson, The Gazette
Jennifer Mulson
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Comments are open to Gazette subscribers only