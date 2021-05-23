During summer tourist season, locals tend to avoid Garden of the Gods. Don’t overlook daily programs. There’s poetry in the park Mondays; yoga Tuesdays; wellness walks on Wednesdays and more. Details: https://bit.ly/3oauHmU — Seth Boster, The Gazette
Pikes Pick: Daily programs at Garden of the Gods
Seth Boster
Features writer
Seth is a features writer at The Gazette, covering the outdoors and the people and places that make Colorado colorful.
