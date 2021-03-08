My newfound pleasure is watching old movies, with their ambiance and sublime acting. The Criterion Channel, a streaming service by the Criterion Collection, which is focused on publishing important classic and contemporary films from around the world, is hooking me up with these old treasures. Even if you don’t want to fork over $99.99 for an annual subscription, or $10.99 for a monthly subscription, sign up for the 14-day free trial and watch as many flicks as you can; criterionchannel.com. — Jennifer Mulson, The Gazette
Pikes Pick: Criterion Channel home to classic, contemporary movies
Jennifer Mulson
A&E and features reporter
