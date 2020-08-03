Colorado Springs Public Art Commission believes there's an artist in each of us. The group wants you to create art or performances at home that can be seen from the street by pedestrians or those driving by. That could mean chalk art, theater or musical performances, window art, light shows or yard sculptures. Show it off on the first Saturdays of each month through December and make sure to hashtag it #cospublicartathome. — Jennifer Mulson
Pikes Pick: Create public art or performance, display it first Saturdays
Jennifer Mulson
A&E and features reporter
