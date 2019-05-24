TV tonight
On the season finale of “Dynasty,” members of the Carrington family find themselves making the ultimate decision between preserving their legacies and protecting their personal relationships. 7 p.m., The CW
Chuck Barney, Tribune News Service
Many months after their debut album, I still can’t get enough of Phoebe Bridgers and Conor Oberst. “Dylan Thomas” emerged as the fan favorite from “Better Oblivion Community Center,” the album released in January and named after the American indie rock duo. The song comes on the radio most and demands me turning up the volume and rolling down the window. Bridgers is a new star in the indie rock world, while Oberst has been around a while, best known for leading Bright Eyes. They’re great on their own. They might be even better together.