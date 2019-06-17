TV tonight
Welcome to “Grand Hotel,” a bold and soapy drama set at a family-owned resort in Miami Beach. Naturally, behind its picture-perfect exterior are loads of juicy scandals, escalating money problems and explosive secrets. 9 p.m., ABC
Chuck Barney, Tribune News Service
Giddyup! Cowpokes of all ages are welcome to the Colorado Springs Western Street Breakfast from 5:30 to 9 a.m. Wednesday at Pikes Peak Avenue and Tejon Street. For $5 (kids 5 and younger eat free), you get eggs, pancakes, milk, juice and coffee — and the proceeds get donated to military families. Find a spot on straw bales to enjoy your breakfast, and be entertained by the Flying W Wranglers, Exit West and the Girls of the West.