Give country singer-songwriter Hailey Whitters a listen. You can see her and Jordan Davis on Feb. 21 and Feb. 22 at The Grizzly Rose in Denver.

Get ready to bid farewell to the prime-time members of the FBI’s Behavioral Analysis Unit. After an extraordinary 15-season run, “Criminal Minds” comes to an end with back-to-back episodes that serve as an open-ended series finale. 8 p.m., CBS

Hailey Whitters can really write a country song. Some evidence: Martina McBride and Little Big Town have recorded her singles. But I’m here to tell you to listen to Whitters’ own stuff. The singer-songwriter pens Kacey Musgraves-esque turns-of-phrases on songs like “Heartland,” where she sings, “You gotta let your heart land.” Her storytelling lyrics cut right to the heart on “Janice at the Hotel Bar” — where Whitters relays life wisdom from an older stranger — and “Ten Year Town,” where Whitters gets real about struggling in Nashville. Give all her songs a listen to see what I mean. And see her play with Jordan Davis on Friday and Saturday at The Grizzly Rose in Denver.

