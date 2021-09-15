Ashley Monroe, known for her skilled songwriting and for being part of the Pistol Annies alongside Miranda Lambert, has released an album full of songs she didn't write. Called "The Covers," listen to Monroe take on classics like "Love Hurts" and "Every Breath You Take." — Amanda Hancock, The Gazette
Pikes Pick: Country singer Ashley Monroe takes on surprising covers
Amanda Hancock
Reporter
