TV Tonight
In the feel-good holiday film “A Christmas Love Story,” Kristin Chenoweth plays a youth choir director who is struggling to write a big song for a Christmas Eve show. Enter a golden-voiced boy and his widowed father (Scott Wolf), and watch the sparks fly. 7 p.m., Hallmark Channel
Chuck Barney, Tribune News Service
How does a fusion meal of classic Asian Indian and Mexican dishes sound? Then the Indo Mexican Cooking Class: Masala and Mole is for you. Two cooking school owners, Barbara Santos-McAllister, owner of Cocina Corazón, and Monika Celly, owner of Polka Dots and Curry, will give the class at Community Congregational Church of Manitou Springs, 103 Pawnee Ave, Manitou Springs, 5 to 8 p.m. Friday. For $75 you learn how to make four different dishes from each country. At the end there will be a taco station with all the dishes, freshly made naan bread, corn tortillas and salsa and chutney to garnish. Reservations: email polkadotsandcurry@gmail.com or text message to 719-304-6111.