TV tonight Gordon Ramsay, apparently, is everywhere. This episode brings the season finale of his “24 Hours to Hell and Back” series. It has him traveling to Los Angeles to revamp two restaurants and probably curse a lot. 7 p.m., Fox

Chuck Barney, Tribune News Service

Quick — name Aspen resident Kevin Costner’s best work. Chances are the first thing that popped into your head was the movie “Dances with Wolves” or maybe the miniseries “Hatfields & McCoys.” Those are fine, but my favorite Costner role is more obscure. To be sure, I enjoy “Robin Hood: Prince of Thieves” and “The Bodyguard” but that’s mostly because they’re ironically funny. For my money, “Open Range” is Costner’s best work. This 2003 Western, which co-stars Annette Bening and Robert Duvall, is full of quintessential Costner. Clever, tough, yet thoughtful, Charley Waite is a role he was born to play. You can find the film on a number of streaming services.

Terry is a journalist and social media manager for The Gazette. He's a graduate of the University of Denver, loves the Denver Broncos, and is a member of the Television Critics Association and Broadcast Television Journalists Association.

