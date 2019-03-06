TV tonight Gordon Ramsay, apparently, is everywhere. This episode brings the season finale of his “24 Hours to Hell and Back” series. It has him traveling to Los Angeles to revamp two restaurants and probably curse a lot. 7 p.m., Fox
Chuck Barney, Tribune News Service
Quick — name Aspen resident Kevin Costner’s best work. Chances are the first thing that popped into your head was the movie “Dances with Wolves” or maybe the miniseries “Hatfields & McCoys.” Those are fine, but my favorite Costner role is more obscure. To be sure, I enjoy “Robin Hood: Prince of Thieves” and “The Bodyguard” but that’s mostly because they’re ironically funny. For my money, “Open Range” is Costner’s best work. This 2003 Western, which co-stars Annette Bening and Robert Duvall, is full of quintessential Costner. Clever, tough, yet thoughtful, Charley Waite is a role he was born to play. You can find the film on a number of streaming services.