TV tonight
Inspired by the 1994 British rom-com, “Four Weddings and a Funeral” is a seven-episode anthology series set in contemporary times. It follows an American political operative (Nathalie Emmanuel) who reconnects with old friends in England and ends up in the midst of their personal crises. Hulu
Chuck Barney, Tribune News Service
“Scary Close” by Donald Miller is a book about the pain that comes from impressing people and the risk that comes with connection. At age 40, Miller took that risk and decided to write about it. He takes readers through his journey to true intimacy. He’s a conversationalist, and you won’t feel as if you’re reading this alone. He prods the question: Would someone be willing to impress fewer people to honestly connect with more?