You can soon see The Lumineers on the big screen. Colorado’s most popular band has announced its full-length concert film, called ”The Lumineers: Live from the Artists Den,” will premiere April 1 in theaters nationwide, including several theaters in Colorado Springs. — Amanda Hancock, The Gazette
Pikes Pick: Concert film featuring The Lumineers to show at theaters in Colorado Springs
Amanda Hancock
Reporter
Looking for livestreamed music while stuck at home? Here are some concerts to watch online this weekend.
Looking for livestreamed music while stuck at home? Here are some concerts to watch online this weekend.
Looking for livestreamed music while stuck at home? Here are some concerts to watch online this weekend.
Looking for livestreamed music while stuck at home? Here are some concerts to watch online this weekend.
Looking for livestreamed music while stuck at home? Here are some concerts to watch online this weekend.
