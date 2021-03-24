The Lumineers (copy)

Limited screenings of "The Lumineers: Live from the Artists Den" begin April 1.

 Contributed photo

You can soon see The Lumineers on the big screen. Colorado’s most popular band has announced its full-length concert film, called ”The Lumineers: Live from the Artists Den,” will premiere April 1 in theaters nationwide, including several theaters in Colorado Springs. — Amanda Hancock, The Gazette

