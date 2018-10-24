TV tonight In a turbo-charged, two-part “SEAL Team” story line that concludes next week, the Bravo Team is in Mumbai to rescue a U.S. Foreign Service officer being held hostage by radicals who attacked the city. 8 p.m., CBS

Chuck Barney, Tribune News Service

I’m a big fan of Conan O’Brien, particularly when he goes on the road. His TV specials when he visits other countries are especially funny, so I look forward to seeing the late-night comic when he comes to Colorado. His tour, “Conan & Friends: An Evening of Stand-Up and Investment Tips,” will stop at the Paramount Theatre in Denver on Dec. 12. Staff writers and other comics will make appearances, too.

Tags

Terry is a journalist and social media manager for The Gazette. He's a graduate of the University of Denver, loves the Denver Broncos, and is a member of the Television Critics Association and Broadcast Television Journalists Association.

Load comments