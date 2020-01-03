TV Tonight
Here’s a crossover event made in paradise: Steve McGarrett and Thomas Magnum join forces in a story that begins on “Hawaii Five-0” (7 p.m., CBS) and concludes on “Magnum P.I.” (8 p.m., CBS). It all revolves around a stolen list of undercover CIA agents in a case that could jeopardize national security.
Chuck Barney, Tribune News Service
I’m enamored with Phoebe Waller-Bridge. There, I said it. Me and the rest of the world, seeing as how she won a fleet of Emmys this fall for her Amazon Prime comedy “Fleabag.” Be aware, this two-season show is not for the faint of heart, as it gets fairly raunchy at times, but the way Waller-Bridge breaks the fourth wall and interacts with the viewer is comic genius. I can’t say she’s the most likeable character ever, but she’s definitely memorable. And yes, the priest in season two is everything he’s been reported to be; amazon.com.