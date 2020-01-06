TV Tonight
The run for the roses begins again as a new season of “The Bachelor” kicks off with a three-hour opener. This time it’s airline pilot Pete Weber who is searching for a soul mate among a group of 30 very available women. 7 p.m., ABC
Chuck Barney, Tribune News Service
In this online age, we’re often advised to avoid reading the comments section, lest we see the worst of our fellow humans. That can be true, but there’s comedy gold to be found in The New York Times’ cooking comments Instagram account: “Can lead be substituted for vegetable shortening?” or “So good! Am 25, don’t own ramekins. Muffin tins worked fine. Made 4.” “Why does cumin seeds being cooked smell so nice?” Search for nytimescookingcomments when your homemade gluten-free brownies wind up tasting like dirt and you need a pick-me-up.