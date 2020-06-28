I’m a longtime fan of comedian Dave Chappelle, even when I don’t agree with everything he says. If you haven’t watched him receive the Mark Twain Prize at a gala last year, hop online to PBS.org and get to it. Chappelle also recently released the poignant special “8:46” for free on YouTube. The title refers to the amount of time former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin was filmed kneeling on George Floyd’s neck before he died. You can find it online at youtube.com. — Jennifer Mulson, The Gazette
Pikes Pick: Comedian Dave Chappelle offers more than just laughs
Jennifer Mulson
A&E and features reporter
