TV tonight Adam Driver (“Star Wars”) is set to do his second stint as host on “Saturday Night Live” as the venerable sketch-comedy series kicks off its 44th season. Kanye West is the musical guest. 10:30 p.m., NBC
Chuck Barney, Tribune News Service
If you’re proud of a photo you’ve taken of the state’s agricultural landscapes this year, here’s a contest that could win you $150: The 21st annual “Colorado… it’s AgriCultural” photography contest is accepting entries through Dec. 31. The photog whose picture best depicts the spirit of Colorado agriculture will net the $150 prize. A “Colorado...it’s AgriCultural” prize pack will be awarded to winners of six categories: crops, livestock, people, open professional, urban agricultural and ag from above. Amateurs and pros may enter, the latter only in the “open professional” category. Winning photos will be displayed in the Beede-Hamil Agriculture Building at Northeastern Junior College in Sterling. Visit coloradoagriculture.com/aginsights.